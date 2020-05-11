



Sara Josephine Wilson, age 92 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Sara was born in Maryville, TN on November 15, 1927 to the late John Herbert & Helen Kiger. She graduated as valedictorian from Everett High School in Maryville, TN. She went on to major in chemistry at Maryville College and graduated at the top of her class in 1949. She married Carl William Wilson, Jr. on August 17, 1948 in Maryville, TN. Following this, she completed an LPN degree from Loma Linda University in Los Angeles, CA.

She was a faithful wife and ministry partner alongside her husband for 7 decades. Over the years, she led choirs and played the piano for many churches. She formed and ran a bookstore to provide Christian books and materials at the lowest possible price for 35 years. She welcomed many people into their home for meals and for a temporary place to stay and she always sought to meet the needs of others. Her highest privilege was to raise and lovingly serve her 5 children and 17 grandchildren over the entirely of her life, which she did with grace, humor and unconditional love. She exemplified the fruit of the Spirit (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control) in every situation, despite the circumstances. She loved her Lord most of all. She saw all of life as being controlled by God’s loving sovereign hands and never complained, regardless of what life brought her way. She expressed gratefulness to others for any small kindness they showed her. She was a quiet, humble woman; yet she deeply impacted all she interacted with by the quality of her character.

She was a lover of God’s Word, books, words and crossword puzzles. She was an enthusiastic bargain hunter, able to find quality items at the lowest prices. She always had something on hand that could be a special gift for someone or meet a need. She was renowned for her homemade fudge, fried chicken, and rice krispy treats.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Herbert Kiger; her mother, Helen Kimball Kiger; and her brother, Paul Alan Kiger.

Survivors include: her husband, Carl W. Wilson, Jr.; her children, Mary (Steve) Farrar, David (Carrie) Wilson, Stephen Wilson, Sharon (Bryan) Owens, and Joy (Gary) Alms; her grandchildren, Rachel (Courtney) Treadaway, John (Cristina) Farrar, Josh (Laura) Farrar, Jennifer Wilson, Carissa (Hector) Wilson, Justin Wilson, Sarah (Steve) Grice, Katie (David) Bond, Maggie Wilson, Benjamin Owens, Matthew (Rebecca) Owens, Micah Owens, Andrew (Grace) Alms, Philip (Courtney) Alms, Bethany Alms, Anna Alms, and Rachel Alms; her great-grandchildren, Maddie, Caleb, Holden, Lucas, Jamie, Violet, Patsy, and Clyde.

A private funeral service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN on Saturday, May 9, at 1:00 pm. with Pastor Todd Teller of Christ Presbyterian Church officiating. A graveside service and interment with Doug Griffith of Carriage Lane Presbyterian Church officiating will take place in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City, GA. on Monday, May 11, at 11:00 am.

The family of Sara Wilson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and caregivers at The Hearth of Franklin for loving and caring for our Mom so well over the three-and-a-half years that she lived there. We’d also like to thank the ladies from Christ Community Church who faithfully visited Mom each week to be present with her and encourage her.

The family asks for any donations to go to the National Christian Foundation, which will then be distributed to Sara’s favorite ministries. To

donate, use this link:

https://mygiving.secure.force.com/GXDonateNow?id=a0U0H00000aovD1UAI.

Call Cindy Williams, NCF Giver Services Coordinator, at (678) 892-1868, with any questions.



