OBITUARY: Sara Jean Harwell

Sara Jean Harwell of Nashville, TN, departed from this earthly life on Thursday, February 27, 2025, peacefully in her sleep. She was born on October 7, 1954, to Joseph H. & Jo Ann Wheeler Harwell, both pre-deceasing her, their second daughter. She is also pre-deceased by her dear friend, Marice Wolfe, also of Nashville, TN. Sara passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease, with which she had been diagnosed for approximately 15 years. In spite of the grave symptoms of this disease, Sara never lost her pleasant disposition, optimism and hope for recovery.

She leaves behind to treasure her memory, a sister, Julia Harwell Shipp (Michael) and a brother, Joey Wheeler Harwell (Bari). She was beloved by her nieces, Sarah Emily Shipp Trump (Mikeal), Meredith Lorraine Harwell Officer (William) and nephews, Michael Preston Shipp (Sherisse), and Joseph Craig Harwell (Abby). She was also blessed with eight great nieces and nephews, in whom she took great joy. She was never happier than being a member of their adoring audience, whether they were singing in their school choruses, performing in piano and dance recitals, performing as gymnasts, running in cross country competitions, acting in dramatic roles in area plays, or excelling at their various sports teams.

Sara was graduated from Lipscomb Academy in 1972, Lipscomb University in 1976, where she received a B. A., magna cum laude, in History Education. Later she completed the necessary requirements to earn an MLS from Peabody College, and an M.A. in History from Vanderbilt University. She was quite fortunate to pursue a career in her chosen field and became quite respected as an Archivist and Church Historian. In her most recent position, she served as Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Archivist for the Disciples of Christ Historical Society in Nashville, TN.

Following her retirement, she was often called upon to assist congregations of both Disciples of Christ and Churches of Christ, as they organized histories of their respective institutions. She also was invited to lecture in many different venues on the subjects of Preserving Documents for Archival Storage, as well as the Church History of the Stone-Campbell Movement. From her childhood, she had an avid interest in History, and later she refined her specialty to Church History.

Sara was called out of retirement in 2022 to work part time as an archivist in the Beaman Library of Lipscomb University. She was pleased to have an opportunity to return to her Alma Mater at the end of a long and distinguished career. She worked in this capacity as long as her health permitted. An avid reader, she loved books of all genres, both fiction and non-fiction. Her memory was astounding, with almost total recall of things she had read or learned in lectures.

Sara was extremely devoted to her immediate family, as well as a large extended family, who remember her as a fun-loving cousin, always ready to share in a family gathering, reminiscing with funny, as well as serious, memories of growing up together. Above all, her faith was precious to her, and she lived it out in acts of kindness to the down-trodden, marginalized, and often-forgotten members of society. As long as her health allowed, she worshipped with the Vine Street Christian Church, where she is remembered for her kind and loving personality.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at the Vine Street Building at 4101 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205, on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with visitation from 2:00-3:00 p.m., the service at 3:00 p.m., with a reception to follow immediately afterward. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaman Library of Lipscomb University, or The Parkinson’s Foundation.