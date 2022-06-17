OBITUARY: Sara Evelyn Gatlin

Sara Evelyn Gatlin of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, she was 92 years old.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Walter & Eunice Ferguson Gatlin.

Evelyn was a small business owner, and always the entrepreneur. She had a zest for life, loved a good meal, and lived to line dance! Many were able to call her friend. Evelyn was a member of Johnson’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She was “the baby” of the family, and is the last of her 9 siblings, all leaving their mark on Williamson County for over a Century.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Saturday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Chellie Jones Deaver will officiate. Pallbearers will be Tommy Gatlin, Glenn Gatlin, Walt Gatlin, Hunter Gatlin, Tommy Jones, Keith Sheldon, and Chris Turvy. Honorary Pallbearer; Dot Sullivan.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/