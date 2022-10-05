OBITUARY: Sara Elizabeth Ringrose

Sara Elizabeth Ringrose of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 28 years old.

Sara was born in Franklin, TN. She lived in Spring Hill and graduated from Independence High School in 2012.

After high school, she traveled with her high school sweetheart in the Navy to Fort Worth, TX, Knoxville, TN and then Coronado, CA, but ultimately ended up back home in Spring Hill.

She loved vacationing in Wilmington, NC because it was where her favorite show, One Tree Hill, was filmed. She eventually wanted to end up there. She was a loving cat mom to Princess, who enjoyed all their road trips together. Sara loved thrifting and finding a good bargain with her mother. They loved to watch reality tv together, even when they were 2,000 miles apart, they would still bond over their shows. Sara loved reselling and her reseller community meant so much to her.

Sara’s favorite thing to do was hang out with her nephew, Connor. Almost every day she would be waiting to say goodbye to him before he left for school and be waiting for him when he got home. They loved playing together outside, especially with the dogs. Sara was a unique spirit, hard to forget. She will be missed by so many, and the world will miss her smile and laugh most of all.

She is survived by her mother, Monika Anderson (Richard) Petrusha, father, James K. Ringrose, brother, Jason (Lesley) Ringrose, sister, Courtney Ringrose, nephew, Connor Carlos, grandmother, Heidi Anderson and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday, October 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, and one hour prior to the service.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059 www.springhill-mermorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1664924211211672

