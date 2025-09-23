OBITUARY: Sara Elaine Jones

Sara Elaine Goodell Jones, age 35, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 23, 1989, in Dallas, Texas, Sara was the cherished daughter of Charles Standish Goodell and Brenda Kay Willard Goodell, and the beloved sister of Haley Elizabeth Goodell. Raised in Celina, Texas, she brought her adventurous spirit to Nashville in 2009 to pursue her passion for the music industry.

It was in Nashville that Sara met the love of her life, Ben Jones, in February 2010. The two were married just months later, in August 2010, beginning a life filled with love, family, and adventure. Together they welcomed three beautiful children: Lucille “Luci” Cashon Jones (born March 4, 2011), Kaylyn Carter Jones (born July 12, 2012), and Grady Nelle Jones (born March 24, 2016). Sara’s greatest joy was being a devoted mother and wife, and her home was always filled with laughter, warmth, and the spirit of togetherness.

Sara’s life was defined by her generous heart and her commitment to others. She worked as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), giving children in need a voice during their most vulnerable moments. Ever dedicated to serving others, she had also enrolled in a master’s program in social work before her cancer diagnosis in 2022. Even during her illness, Sara lived fully, traveling with her family to the Bahamas, the Netherlands, Norway, Madeira, Portugal, and Maine. She embraced every opportunity to make memories, showing extraordinary strength and determination.

Known for her vibrant personality, Sara lit up every room she entered. She was an independent woman who spoke her mind and inspired others with her energy and courage. With the voice of an angel, singing was one of her passions. She additionally loved traveling, floating the river, snow skiing, tubing and water skiing, horseback riding, sitting by campfires, historic homes, cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers, and hosting gatherings that brought people together. Her devotion to her community, family, and friends was unwavering.

Sara is survived by her husband, Ben; her children, Luci, Kaylyn, and Grady; her father, Charles; her sister, Haley, grandmother, Jane Willard, and numerous other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda.

A celebration of Sara’s life will be held at her home, 1711 Forrest Crossing Circle, Franklin, on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather and honor her remarkable life and legacy.

Though her life was far too short, Sara lived every moment to the fullest. She will be remembered always for her generous spirit, her love of family, and the way she made life brighter for everyone she touched. The world has lost a truly great woman, but her spirit and love will continue on through her children and all of those she touched, who carry her light forward.

