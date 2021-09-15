OBITUARY: Sara D. “Sadie” Wade

Sara D. “Sadie” Wade age 80, went to be with Jesus on September 12, 2021.

Sadie was a loving wife, dedicated mother and a loyal friend. Her smile and laugh could light up a room and she could have you belly laughing with the best of them with a funny story. Her contribution to our community will forever be remembered. A life-long resident of Williamson County, Sadie served as Williamson County’s Register of Deeds for 32 years (1986-2018). She was the first Republican woman to be elected to a county office and was very active in the party throughout her political career. Sadie was committed and successful in making the Register of Deeds office efficient and welcoming – serving the community she loved so much. Her influence is still present today with the current staff under the leadership of Sherry Anderson, whom Sadie mentored. This tight-knit team who consider each other family will always strive to keep her memory alive.

The Williamson County community has not only lost a dedicated public servant, but a huge advocate for local Rodeo. Sadie’s husband, Don and son Berry Don were rodeo competitors and she was their biggest cheerleader, driver, chef, timer and gate opener. She wore many hats to help her family and friends. She was a second mom to many that came to her and Don’s home to practice roping.

Sadie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Wade; sons Berry Don Wade and Jeff Wade; granddaughter, Katy Wade; nieces and nephews, Kelly & Ricky Duff and Karen & Robert Ledbetter; great nieces Piper Duff and Paisley Duff; and brother in law & sister in law, Roy and Judy Kilpatrick.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Williamson Medical Foundation for the Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your favorite charity in her honor. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com