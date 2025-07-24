OBITUARY: Sara Carolyn Stabler

Sara Carolyn (Cheney) Stabler died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 21, 2025 at The Heritage of Brentwood – Somerfield Health Center, Brentwood TN. Preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Kelly and Frank Enoch Cheney, loving husband John Mack Jr. and daughter, Carolyn Louise; sister Kathleen; brothers Frank Jr. and Walter. She is survived by her children, John Mack III of Rockledge, FL and Walter Andrew (Susan) of Franklin, TN; grandchildren Kelly Sara, Bryan Andrew, Debra Faye and Bryan Joseph all local in TN and Christine Louise and Josh Bradley of eastern FL; great grandchildren Natalie, Gabriella, Eden, Brayden, Laurel and a sixth (boy) on the way.

Born January 2, 1927 in Huntsville, Alabama to Johnnie Kelly Cheney and Frank E. Cheney. Carol spent her younger years in Huntsville, AL and Pensacola, FL. Her mother, Johnnie Kelly (Gang), attended The Julliard School, NY and was an accomplished organist in Huntsville & Pensacola. Carol developed the love of music and song, learning to play the piano at a young age continuing throughout her life.

Carol attended college at Birmingham-Southern where she met her husband, John Mack Stabler Jr. from Greenville, AL. Mack and Carol married in 1947 and relocated to Charlotte, NC where her husband began his 40 year career with Sears in management. During their tenure in Charlotte, Carol and Mack had three children….John, Walt and Carolyn. They also lived in Rockledge, FL and lastly moved to Hendersonville, TN in 1970.

While in Hendersonville, along with caring for her family, Carol continued her higher education graduating Summa Cum Laude from Volunteer State Community College, Gallatin TN. She continued her learnings at University of Alabama (remote), while her husband obtained his Bachelors Degree in Business and Marketing there. During her 37 years in Hendersonville, she and her husband were devoted members at Hendersonville United Methodist Church.

In addition, she and her husband enjoyed many interests together including singing in the church choir, golfing & boating at Bluegrass Country Club, Coast Guard Auxiliary and spending time with friends. In 2007, Carol relocated to Brentwood, TN to spend more time with loved ones for holidays, events and outings. Carol’s strong faith guided her to transition her membership to Brentwood United Methodist Church where she loved to attend services, Sunday school and women’s fellowship.

Still active in her senior years, living at The Heritage of Brentwood, Carol made many life friends and enjoyed participating in fitness (Tai Chi), singing, sports and her love for pets (especially kitties). She also found a new interest in genealogy, the study of family history, and began researching both her own and her husband’s family trees. She dedicated many treasured hours in the journey of better understanding their roots and journeys throughout life. She proudly shared her stories with loved ones and friends.

Carol was a beautiful, kind soul and even in her hours and days of ‘not so good days’, her face would ‘light up’ when she received a visit or phone call from her loved ones. She loved life and it showed! Carol’s wishes in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Animal Humane Society.