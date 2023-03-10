OBITUARY: Sara Buford Fuller

Sara Buford Fuller passed away peacefully to Heaven on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

She grew up in Cookeville, TN and was a Home Economics graduate from Tennessee Technology University. She married in 1953 and spent her life taking care of her family and her home. She was a long-time resident of Franklin, TN following 18 years in Dallas, TN.

In her 89 years, she never met a stranger or failed to make some connection with anyone. She loved people and loved to talk with people and learn about their lives. She loved sports and enjoyed playing card games, dominos, and was an avid bingo player. She loved her grandsons and hearing about their lives and families.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bobby L. Fuller; parents, Willie Davis and Ruby Buford of Cookeville; siblings, Francis B Burnett, Mary Ann Huffaker, and James T Buford.

She is survived by brother William H. (Vivian) Buford of Tazewell, TN. Sara is survived by her daughters, Teresa (George) Buck of Brentwood, TN and Lisa (Tom) Bugbee of Gallatin, TN. She was blessed with four grandsons, Brian (Leann) Buck of Columbia, TN; Kevin (Maria) Buck of Brooklyn, NY; Daniel (Heather) Bugbee of Gallatin, TN; and Michael (Elizabeth) Bugbee of Murfreesboro, TN. She had nine great-grandchildren, Warren Buck, Jackson Buck, Weston Buck, Emerson Bugbee, Caroline Bugbee, Davis Bugbee, Fuller Bugbee, Georgia Bugbee and Rainey Bugbee.

The family will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on March 11, 2023 at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Cookeville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

