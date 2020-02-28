Sandra Stephenson Ferrell, age 71 who recently celebrated her birthday, passed away February 26, 2020 after a brief illness.

Proud North Carolina natives, Charles and Sandra lived around the U.S. during Charlie’s military service and in Mongolia, Bulgaria and Moldova while working for USAID. An avid reader, gardener and card player, Sandra was known for her quick wit, intelligence and care for those less fortunate. She worked in admissions at St. Thomas West Hospital, and especially enjoyed interacting with patients and their families.

Sandra is survived by husband, Charles Ferrell; daughters, Julie (Tom) Wilson and Kim (Tom) Kercher; granddaughters, Julie and Maddie Kercher and Ferrell Wilson; sister, Betty Warren and cherished nieces and nephews. A beloved baby sister, she was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Hilda Moorehouse Stephenson and siblings, Ann Stephenson Warmath, Roy Stephenson, Jr. and Robert Stephenson.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations made in Sandra’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com