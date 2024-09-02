OBITUARY: Sandra ‘Sandy’ Goodman Green

Sandra “Sandy” Goodman Green, age 76, of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice in Nashville on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Sandy was born in Tampa, FL, on February 9, 1948, to Bennie Goodman Jr. and Katherine Ann Smith Goodman. Soon after her birth, the family moved back to Nashville where Sandy grew up. She graduated from John Overton High School in 1966 and attended David Lipscomb College.

In 1986, she met her soon-to-be-husband Don on a blind date. They were married January 31, 1987, at First Presbyterian Church in Nashville. This was the start of 37 years of total happiness and a lot of travel. Sandy joined Franklin National Bank in 1996 and became the director of the Pineapple Gold Program. Among other benefits, this program offered group travel for members which Sandy would plan and lead. She was employed by several Franklin banks in this capacity until she retired from Franklin Synergy Bank in May 2015 as Vice President. During those years the travel included trips throughout the United States, Canada, Panama Canal, multiple cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. In addition, her group travel included England, Scotland, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Cuba, and several riverboat cruises in Europe. And she always took her “helper” (husband Don). She and Don made many forever friends during those times.

Sandy was a beautiful person in all aspects. She loved and respected everyone, especially her family. She was both a “Nana” and a “GrandSandy”.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Bennie Goodman and Katherine Ann Goodman. She is survived by her husband Don, daughter Shana (Dennis) Hoy, sons Scott (Gerri) Green, Bryan (Dana) Green, and Christopher (Theresa) Green. Grandchildren Emersyn Dyer, Drake Dyer, Carly (J Will) Pewitt, Taylor (Kelsey) Green, Colby Green, Tanner Green, and Jaxon Green; brothers Barry (Debbie) Goodman, Greg (Alethea) Goodman and sister Katherine Capps and several great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1pm to 3pm, Wednesday September 4 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin with a memorial service at 3pm.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice Nashville, TN.

