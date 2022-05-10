OBITUARY: Sandra ‘Sandy’ Denise Thompson

Mrs. Sandra “Sandy” Denise Thompson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on May 7, 2022, she was 66 years old.

She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph Roderick and Evelyn Gertrude Berndt Brazil.

Survived by, husband of 37 years, Wayne Thompson, sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Brazil, Noah Thompson, brothers, Joe (Cindi) Brazil, and John Brazil, grandchildren, Christopher Brazil, Jr., Michael Brazil, Lauren Brazil, and Elizabeth Brazil.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at later date.

Donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St. Ste. 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.

