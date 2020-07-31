



Sandra Moody Sullivan, a beloved retired Williamson County teacher, died early Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 80.

Ms. Sullivan graduated from Auburn University, where she was a singer in the Auburn Knights jazz band. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Auburn, she taught in Williamson County elementary and middle schools for 45 years. She was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church, and volunteered as a tutor at the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee’s Franklin Clubhouse.

Ms. Sullivan was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer McGhee; her parents, Thomas Calvin Moody and Isabelle Wiggs Moody; and her brother, Thomas Moody Jr.

Surviving are her daughters, Lisa (Byron) Carson and Rachel Adams, and beloved dog Bosley. She leaves a legacy of inspiring intellectual curiosity in the children who were her students. Her wit and her compassion towards others were recognized by virtually everyone who knew her.

A private service will be held at the Historic Sanctuary of Franklin First United Methodist Church; Dr. Bryan Brooks, Dr. Lynn Hill, and Dr. Vona Wilson and Rev. Sarah Carty officiating. A private burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Due to the current public health crisis, a public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, Franklin Clubhouse,129 W. Fowlkes Street, Suite 1000, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements, 615 794-2289



