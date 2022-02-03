OBITUARY: Sandra Mai Brown

Mrs. Sandra Mai Brown, age 71 of Spring Hill, passed away on January 26, 2022, at her residence.

She was a native of Nashville and the daughter of the late Kirk Poteete and Mary Veach Poteete.

Sandra was a retired housekeeper with NHC who will be remembered for her love of children and especially caring for her grandbabies. Her kind and compassionate spirit led her to care for any child she found in need. She loved her church family at Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene as well.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Joshua Brown; and a brother: Tom Poteete. She was survived by her husband of 52 years, Glenn Brown until his passing just days later. She is survived by a son: Joey (Kelly) Brown of Spring Hill; daughter: Teva (Barbara) Brown of Lewisburg; brothers: Dean (Katherine) Poteete of Spring Hill and Jeff Buchannan of Summertown. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Daniel (Robin) Brown of Chapel Hill, Matt Brown of Chapel Hill, Hannah (Gage) Angiano of Spring Hill, and Grayson Brown of Spring Hill; and 4 great-grandchildren: Annabelle Brown, Makenna Brown, Joseph Brown and Myiah Brown.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 10:00 AM in the chapel of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Jim Taylor. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to www.SpringHill-Memorial.com SPRING LL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 931-486-0059.