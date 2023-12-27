OBITUARY: Sandra Lee Lochmaier

Sandra Lee Lochmaier, born July 5, 1942, in South Bend, IN, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully the morning of December 23, 2023, in Brentwood, TN, at the age of 81.

She was preceded in death by parents, Eleanor Bartnick and Joseph Bartnick.

She is survived by husband of 59 years, Wayne Lochmaier; children, Geoffrey [Julie] Lochmaier, Terri [Scott] Summers, Timothy Lochmaier, Deborah [Frank] West, and Mark [Tanya] Lochmaier; siblings, Robert [Elaine] Bartnick and Connie Allgood; and grandchildren, Emeline Lochmaier, Peter Lochmaier, Shelby Summers, Sydney Loyd, Garrett Loyd, Gabrielle Lochmaier, Andrew Lochmaier, and Ella Lochmaier.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy requested donations to be made to: ALS Association at donate.als.org

The immediate family invites extended family and friends to attend a memorial gathering at The Prayer Chapel at Christ Church, Nashville, located at 15354 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN, on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., to give those who cared about her an opportunity to express the impact she made on their lives.

The family also welcomes responses in writing, in person or via email at wslochmaier@gmail.com, sharing the same sentiments as a memento for her family.

