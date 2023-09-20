OBITUARY: Sandra Kay Pewitt Vaughan

Sandra Kay Pewitt Vaughan, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on September 18, 2023 at the age of 73.

She was born to Bennie and Velma Pewitt on November 12, 1949, and was a resident of the Pinewood community in Franklin, TN.

After graduating from Fairview High School, Kay married Harry Vaughan in 1967. Together they raised daughters, Felicity (Scott) Tidwell and Brittany (Travis) Mills. Kay delighted in her beautiful grandchildren, Chase Tidwell (26), Tristan Lancaster (26), Avery Tidwell (22), Breanna Mills (17), Macey Claire Tidwell (14) and Addison Mills (10). She is also survived by her devoted nephews Byron (Lisa) Carson, Franklin, TN, and Rondall (Jimmy Light-Carson) Carson, Franklin, TN.

She was preceded in death by parents, Bennie and Velma Pewitt, husband Harry Vaughan, and sister Zelda Carson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 21, 2023. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Marty Bell officiating. Burial to follow in Greens Chapel Cemetery. James Mangrum, Gene Fox, Byron Carson, Scott Russell, Dale Harris and George Poss will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Tidwell and Thom Eagan.

Memorials may be made in Kay’s memory to the Greens Chapel Cemetery Fund.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

