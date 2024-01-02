OBITUARY: Sandra Elizabeth Carey Jackson

Sandra Elizabeth Carey Jackson, age 78, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully with her two children by her side on December 28, 2023.

She was born in Kannapolis, NC, to the late Hamilton & Frances Carey, where she lived until high school when her family moved to Jacksonville, FL. She grew up in a tight-knit Methodist family and, as a teenager, was the President of the Methodist Youth Fellowship.

Sandra graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, FL, and was the first in her family to obtain a college degree. She attended LaGrange College in Georgia and graduated from Florida State University with a degree in elementary education.

Upon graduation, Sandra married the love of her life, Jim, in 1967, and they moved to Austin and later Georgetown, TX. She taught for 27 years where she had a love to help children start off in the right direction and was loving and encouraging to them.

She taught special education at the Texas State School and 2nd grade at Pillow Elementary in Austin, TX. Then, when her children were older, she taught 1st grade at Annie Purl Elementary and Carver Elementary in Georgetown, TX. One of her career highlights was being honored as Teacher of the Year.

Sandra’s desire was to be a good witness of Jesus throughout her life. She remained involved in church and Bible study and enjoyed serving in Women’s and Preschool Ministry. She was a proud mother and Gigi and loved her family.

Sandra and her family wish to express gratitude to her healthcare team and caregivers throughout her journey, especially those at Symphony Assisted Living, Vanderbilt Rheumatology, and Williamson Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James “Jim” Lynn Jackson of Franklin, TN; son, Ben Jackson of Dallas, TX; daughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Helton of Franklin, TN; brother, Ronald “Ron” (Linda) Carey of Orange Park, FL; grandchildren, Matthew Helton and Luke Helton; nephews, Todd (Kim) Carey of Atlanta, GA and Brett (Rachel) Carey of Orlando, FL; many other loving family members.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM (EST) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis, NC. A Celebration of Life service will be held with Dr. Jason Cruise officiating at 1:30 PM (CST) Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Symphony Assisted Living, 1020 Harmony Hills Dr. Franklin, TN in the main lobby with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church in Georgetown, TX or Clearview Baptist Church in Franklin, TN.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/