OBITUARY: Sandra Elaine Shorter Sanders

Sandra Elaine Shorter Sanders age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away July 18, 2021.
Sandra was born in McMinnville, TN to the late John and Marie Shorter. Sandra retired as the Shipping Manager with Lasko. She attended Bethesda Presbyterian Church.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Gary Sanders; daughter, Michele (Troy) Jackson and grandchildren, Seth and Cole Jackson.
Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Thursday, July 22, 2021 with visitation being held two hours prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends to serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include the members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
