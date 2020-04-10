Sandra Duncan Rose, age 78, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Columbia, TN.

Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, to the late Thomas Marvin and Dorothea Beatrice Markley Duncan. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother that truly adored her grandchildren. Sandy had such a giving heart and a kind spirit that will be missed by all.

Preceded in death by husband, Clarence D. Rose and daughter in law, Mandy Rose. Survived by: son, Tommy Rose of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Lisa (Chip) Wright of Hebron, KY; sisters, Patricia (Charles) Pearson of Jacksonville, FL, Irene (Charles) Rousseau of Weaverville, NC; grandchildren, Piper Rose and Sydney McCoy Wright.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in Jacksonville, FL. Inurnment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Memorials may be made to any hospice organization to honor Sandra Rose. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 6915-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com