OBITUARY: Sandra Denise Lane

By
Williamson Source
-
Sandra Denise Lane

Sandra “Sandy” Denise Lane, age 57, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Thursday evening, August 26, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Brandon Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Monday from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sandy was born on October 21, 1963, in Lexington, Kentucky and was the daughter of Margaret Williams Woodward and the late Paul Wade Mitchell. She was an extremely imaginative, abstract, and fun lady who was always searching for the truth in everything. She loved animals, especially cats and often loved playing video games. A very crafty lady, she enjoyed painting and most recently became fascinated with pouring resin. Sandy enjoyed being a homebody and keeping to herself. She found interest in trees and was intrigued by Albert Einstein.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Myles Lane, Jr., children, Jennifer (Ana) Lane of Spring Hill, TN, Myles (Lesley) Lane, III of Monrovia, IN, Dennis Lane of Spring Hill, TN, brother, Scott (Brandi) Hutter of Lewisburg, TN, sisters, Georgia (Sue) Mitchell of Florida, Josie (Bill) Curtis of Florida, and granddaughter, Chloe Lane.

Pallbearers will be Myles Lane, III, Dennis Lane, Scott Hutter, Nick Hutter, and Jacob Terry.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Sandy’s honor to the Nashville Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 140898, Nashville, TN 37214.

