OBITUARY: Sandra Ann Nagel

Sandra Ann Nagel, age 78, passed away peacefully in Franklin, TN on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Born in North Tonawanda, New York, Sandra was the daughter of the late Myron Nagel and Jean Penberthy Nagel. She was the eldest of three siblings and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Tonawanda. She graduated from Tonawanda High School in 1965.

In her early years, Sandra found happiness in exploring the world around her. She traveled to Hawaii, South Dakota, the Smoky Mountains, and Memphis, where she delighted in visiting Graceland, a dream destination for her as a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley. She also greatly respected and loved the late Princess Diana of the United Kingdom. Additionally, Sandra was an enthusiastic supporter of the Buffalo Bills, cheering them on with devoted loyalty.

Sandra built a faithful and meaningful career with the United States Postal Service, dedicating 31 years of hard work and commitment before retiring with honor. In her retirement, she embraced the peace and comfort of home, where she found contentment in the quiet routines and simple joys of daily life.

She is survived by her brother, Roy Nagel of Tonawanda, NY; her sister, Nancy Miller, brother-in-law, Everett Miller, and nephews, Jonathan Miller and Joshua Miller – all of Spring Hill, TN.

Sandra will be laid to rest in the Garden of Memory Hill at Spring Hill Memorial Park. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 11:00 AM, where family will gather to honor and remember her gentle presence.

The care of Ms. Sandra Nagel has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.