OBITUARY: Samuel Patterson Woolsey

The staff of Nashville Funeral and Cremation is honored to serve the Woolsey family however saddened to note the passing of Samuel Patterson Woolsey, age 76 of Franklin, Tennessee on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Complete obituary details are pending at this time and will be announced once final.

Arrangements by Nashville Funeral and Cremation, 210 McMillin Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203. https://www.nashvillefuneralandcremation.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email