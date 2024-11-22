OBITUARY: Samuel Patterson Woolsey

By
Jen Haley
-
Samuel-Patterson-Woolsey

The staff of Nashville Funeral and Cremation is honored to serve the Woolsey family however saddened to note the passing of Samuel Patterson Woolsey, age 76 of Franklin, Tennessee on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Complete obituary details are pending at this time and will be announced once final.

Arrangements by Nashville Funeral and Cremation, 210 McMillin Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203. https://www.nashvillefuneralandcremation.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here