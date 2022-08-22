OBITUARY: Samuel Harris Reynolds

Mr. Samuel Harris Reynolds of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, he was 77 years old.

He was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Frank Perkins Reynolds and Mary Alyne Sweeney Reynolds.

Sam was formally employed as a welder and mechanic and served in customer service support. Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Virginia Reynolds and brother, Ronnie Reynolds.

Sam is survived by his son, Troy (Angie) Reynolds; daughter, Rhonda Green; brother, Donald “Donnie” Reynolds; grandchildren, Erin Reynolds, Devan Reynolds, Erica Green, Eric Green and Derek Green and 6 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 615-794-2289.

