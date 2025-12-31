OBITUARY: Samuel Edward Randolph, Jr.

Samuel Edward Randolph Jr., 35, passed away on December 11, 2025. He was born on October 22, 1990, in Ruthweiler, Germany. Edward earned an associate degree from Nashville State Community College and went on to build a successful career in information technology, beginning as an IT specialist and later advancing into an IT management role. He was known for his technical skill and dedication to his work. He was a longtime member of the Boy Scouts and an honored member of the Order of the Arrow. Edward greatly enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, and spending time in nature. He also found joy in riding his motorcycle and playing online games whenever time allowed. His passion for music was broad, especially when presented in vinyls. Edward had a deep love for animals, but he was most fond of cats.

He is survived by his beloved cat, Floof, and was preceded in death by another one of his beloved felines, Socks, who were both important parts in his life. He is survived by his mother, Cheri Greene; his father, Samuel Randolph Sr.; and his stepmother, Choy Randolph. He is also survived by his sister, Hanna Ward; his brother-in-law, Shawn Ward; his sister, Suyin Randolph; his sister, Meiyin Randolph; his nephew and niece, as well as several cousins, an uncle, aunts, and grandmothers.

He was preceded in death by his Pa— Campbell Rector. The family plans to hold a memorial service in March, with details to be announced, to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 1204 at 5632 Scenic Ridge, Old Hickory TN 37138, True Rescue at truerescue.org, and TN state parks at TNstateparks.com.