OBITUARY: Samuel C. Gant Ph.D.

By
Jen Haley
-
Samuel-C.-Gant-Ph.D.

Samuel C. Gant, Ph.D., age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Preceded in death by wife, Norma Miller Gant.

Survived by daughter, Diana (Jimmie) Tullis; grandchildren, Matthew (Kimberly) Barnes and Joshua Tullis; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 9-11 a.m.) at Concord Road Church of Christ, 8221 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN by Dan Chambers. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN. Honorary Pallbearers: Present and past Elders and Deacons of Concord Road Church of Christ. The Elders will serve as Active Pallbearers.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Charles Howard Griffin
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here