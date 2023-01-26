OBITUARY: Samuel C. Gant Ph.D.

Samuel C. Gant, Ph.D., age 89 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Preceded in death by wife, Norma Miller Gant.

Survived by daughter, Diana (Jimmie) Tullis; grandchildren, Matthew (Kimberly) Barnes and Joshua Tullis; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (visitation 9-11 a.m.) at Concord Road Church of Christ, 8221 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN by Dan Chambers. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN. Honorary Pallbearers: Present and past Elders and Deacons of Concord Road Church of Christ. The Elders will serve as Active Pallbearers.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

