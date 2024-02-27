OBITUARY: Samantha Dale Hyden

Samantha Dale Hyden, 17, passed away on Wednesday February 21st at her home in Franklin, TN. Samantha was born in Los Angeles California and moved to Middle Tennessee with her family in 2018. She is survived by her parents John and Robyn Hyden, her brother Jackson Hyden, her Boyfriend Carter Cooper, her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A senior at Centennial High School, Samantha was a straight-A honor student. She was a joy. Always with a smile on her face, she loved dancing, laughing and spending time with her family and close friends. She had a sweet tooth that couldn’t be rivaled. She had a kind heart and made sure to kiss her parents goodnight every single day. She will be deeply missed by all of those that loved her.

Services will be held on Sunday March 3rd at 3:00 pm at Clearview Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Rd Franklin, TN 37069. Flowers can be sent there, ATTN Hyden Memorial.

