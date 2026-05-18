Sam William Smith, a devoted family man and passionate farmer, passed away at his home on May 15, 2026, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Sam was born on October 18, 1943, in Franklin, Tennessee to Samuel Aaron Smith and Margaret Crump Smith. His life was a testament to dedication, hard work, and love for those around him.

Sam was a distinguished member of the first class at Lipscomb Elementary School, marking the beginning of a lifelong commitment to learning and growth. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1961, followed by completing his studies at Nashville Auto Diesel in 1962. Demonstrating further ambition and purpose, Sam earned a B.S. Degree in Industrial Arts Education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1970. He applied his educational experiences to teach others and later to start his own business, Smith’s Farm Service, which served the farming community of Spring Hill for over 40 years, repairing and restoring farm equipment while also operating a cattle farm.

Throughout his life, Sam held deep pride in his faith, family, and hard work. These were the cornerstones of his existence, reflected in his unwavering dedication to his loved ones, church, farm, friends, and community.

Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Frances Murrey Smith, two sons Kenneth (Lynn) Smith and Steve (Ricky) Smith, and a daughter Karen (Bobby) Brown. Sam is also survived by four grandchildren: Justin (Kendra) Brown, Ryan Brown, Cade (Allyna) Smith, and Camden Smith, as well as a great-grandchild Tatum Smith. Additionally, he is survived by two brothers Dr. Dan (Jill) Smith and Jim (Betty) Smith, together with nephews Mark Smith and Ned (Kelly) Smith.

Pallbearers include Justin Brown, Cade Smith, Ryan Brown, Mark Smith, Ned Smith, Dan Murrey, Samuel Murrey, Matt Arnold, Stan Murrey, Max Hawes, and Chase Hawes. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Barnhill, Greg Glos, Eddie Parks, Dave Sandlin, Gary Forkum, his Neapolis United Methodist Church family, and Franklin High School’s Class of 1961.

Services to commemorate Sam’s life will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services, located at 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 18, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be on May 19, 2026, at noon with visitation one hour prior to the funeral and burial immediately following the service at the same location.

The family extends special gratitude to the wound care team at the Vanderbilt Burn Unit and Spring Hill first responders for their compassionate and exceptional care during Sam’s final days.

Sam William Smith’s legacy is one of steadfast devotion to his family, his community, and the land he so dearly loved. He leaves behind a rich heritage of love, strength, and integrity that will continue to inspire all who knew him. His memory will forever remain a cherished blessing to those whose lives he touched.

Memorials may be made to Neapolis United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 146, Spring Hill, TN 37174, or charity of your choice.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.