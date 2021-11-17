OBITUARY: Sam Nam

Sam Nam, age 64, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 21st at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Brandon Cochran officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sam was born in Seoul, Korea on August 25, 1957 and was the son of the late Song Nam and the late Bok Sun Nam. He attended Inchon College in Korea and owned Columbia Beauty Supply in Columbia. He was of the Catholic faith. Some of his hobbies included baseball, poker, being outdoors, swimming, and ice skating. He enjoyed playing sports, especially golfing. Most of all he loved spending time with his friends, family, and grandchildren.

Sam is survived by his wife, Young Nam; sons, Yang (Tina) Nam and John Nam; daughter, Rosa Nam (Perham Dixon); brother, Sean (Jeong) Nam; sister, Mija (Richard) Chang; and grandchildren, Adam Nam and Alexis Nam.