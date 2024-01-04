OBITUARY: Sam Leon Turner

Sam Leon Turner, 84, of Spring Hill, passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023.

He was born November 2, 1939, to the late Samuel Leamon and Vera Rebecca Campbell Turner.

Sam was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He retired from Local 86 after thirty years of service. Sam enjoyed cutting down trees and welding, was an avid farmer and loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Turner.

Those left to cherish Sam’s memory are his wife of 63 years, Betty Joyce Turner; son, Stacey Turner (Christi); daughter, Beth Fulcher (Brett); sister, Judy Goodwin (Steve); grandchildren, Nathan and Ben Fulcher, Chase Turner, Blair Brewer (Tyler), and Taylor Maurer (Brandon); and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 PM in the chapel of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM with Jimmy Garcia officiating. Interment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Peace. Serving as pallbearers, Nathan Fulcher, Ben Fulcher, Chase Turner, James Gary, Pat Campbell, and Cliff Barnts. Honorary pallbearers are his coffee drinking buddies from Spring Hill Shell Station.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local FFA Chapter.

The care of Sam Leon Turner and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

