OBITUARY: Sally Ann Roche

It is with profound sadness, yet enduring love, that the family of Sally Ann Roche announces her peaceful passing on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. A true matriarch and a literal saint to her family, Sally leaves behind a legacy of unwavering faith, boundless affection, and a home built on love.

Born on October 26, 1940, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, Sally was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary McIntyre. She grew up alongside her two dear brothers, the late Joseph (“Butch”) McIntyre and David McIntyre.

On May 28, 1960, Sally married the love of her life, James Roche, at St. James Church in Wilkinsburg, PA. Their beautiful and devoted marriage spanned over six decades until James’ passing on June 13, 2022. Together, they raised a large and loving family, dedicating their lives to their children, and their commitment was a foundation for their six children to live by.

The family resided in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, since 1972, where Sally cultivated a strong family center and a welcoming haven that all generations cherished and always returned to. Her generous spirit, endless patience, and constant support made her the heart of her home and her family. She was truly a light in the lives of everyone she encountered.

In May 2023, Sally relocated to Brentwood, Tennessee, to be closer to two of her children, where she remained until her passing.

Preceded in death by her devoted husband, James; her parents, Joseph and Mary McIntyre; and her brothers, Joseph and David McIntyre; Sally’s memory will be eternally cherished by the many lives she touched.

She is survived by her six children: James (Sharon), John (Deborah), Joseph (Kim), Mary Fahnestock (Matt), Julie Reed (Pat), Jeffrey (Bethel); her fifteen beloved grandchildren, Matt Roche, Joshua Roche, Ashley Vinton, Abby Fahnestock, Caleb Roche, Matthew Fahnestock, Jimmy Roche, Ryan Reed, Carleigh Roche, Jaelyn Roche, Mike Reed, Luke Roche, Josiah Roche, Violet Roche, and Isaac Roche; and her nine cherished great-grandchildren: Kaden Roche, Hudson Roche, Elliot Roche, Olive Vinton, Emelia Roche, Leo Roche, Oakley Vinton, Samuel Roche, and River Vinton.

Sally was loved by all and loved all in return. Her life was a glowing testament to selfless motherhood and grandmotherhood, and her impact on her large, ever-growing family will continue to be felt for generations.

Funeral Arrangements:

A ceremony was held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN on Sunday November 16th at 10:00AM, with a viewing scheduled for 9:00AM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Friends and family were received at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday November 16th at 9:00AM for a viewing prior to the ceremony.

A broader celebration of life will be hosted by the family at a later date in December 2025 in the Nashville area.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. John Neumann Church (Lancaster, PA) or the Alzheimer’s Association.

