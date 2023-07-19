OBITUARY: Sadie Tucker Baskin

Sadie Tucker Baskin, age 93 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Sadie was born in Smyrna, TN on June 22, 1930, daughter of Thomas & Sarah Tucker.

She went to school at Smyrna High School. She married Randall Ray Baskin Sr. on June 4, 1950. She worked alongside Randall in building the success of Continental Life Insurance Company of Brentwood, Tennessee. She had a love for horses and was very involved in the Tennessee Walking Horse Owner’s & Exhibitor’s Association.

She was preceded in death by her son Randall R. “Randy” Baskin, Jr. and her parents Thomas Henry Tucker and Sarah Fly Tucker.

Survived by her spouse, Randall Ray Baskin Sr.; her son, Roger Scott Baskin; her son in law Joseph Andrew Cooke, her sister, Dorothy Tucker Baskin and her son Michael Eugene Baskin; Brother, Thomas “Buddy” Tucker; 5 Grandchildren Randall R. “Rafe” Baskin III, James Blake Baskin, Stefan Reid Baskin, Austin Reed Baskin, Trevor Scott Baskin, and their mothers, Tammy Karnes Baskin and Lisa Buchanan Baskin; 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Baskin Chapel, Brentwood Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Durham officiating. The burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in loving memory of Sadie Tucker Baskin.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/