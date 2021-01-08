OBITUARY: Sadie Lorene Smithson Cathey

Sadie Lorene Smithson Cathey, age 91 of the Rally Hill Community in Maury County, TN.

Lorene attended Ash Hill School. She was a member of Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church and joined the church in August 28, 1942. She and her husband, Henry Martin Cathey were married on July 19, 1947.

Lorene retired from Lasko Metal Products in Franklin at the age of 74 after 40 years of service.

Preceded in death by husband Henry Martin Cathey who passed away January 5, 2015; parents, Charlie and Mary Skinner Smithson; brothers, Buford Smithson, Edward “Cotton” Smithson, Luther “Boss” Smithson; Raymond “Nig” Smithson, Jessie Thomas “Buck” Smithson and sister, Elizabeth Roberson Sullivan. Survived by: sons, Danny (Jean) Cathey, Randy (Shirley) Cathey and Andy Cathey; daughter, Dianne (Stevie) Scroggins; niece raised as a daughter, Terri Lynn Smithson; grandchildren, Jeff Cathey, Lori (Jimmy) Elliott, Randy Jr. (Kim) Cathey, Angela (Richie) Watson, Chris (Courtney) Cathey, Andy Cathey, Jr., Anthony (Crystal) Cathey, Kenneth (Lauren) Thornton, Randall (Kayla) Thornton, Stephanie (Tim) Garrett and Tyler (Heather) Scroggins; sixteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 AM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Rogers officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Cathey, Randy Cathey Jr., Andy E. Cathey, Anthony Cathey, Tyler Scroggins, Chris Cathey, Allen Thornton, Randall Thornton and Justin Cathey. Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Smithson, Betty Sue Hazelwood, Martha Carvell, Donald Clifton and members of Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Due to these unprecedented times with COVID 19 virus, the family is requesting that everyone wear a mask and try to resist hugging and shaking hands. Your love and support to the family is so greatly appreciated. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com