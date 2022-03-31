OBITUARY: Ryan Davis Trent

Mr. Ryan Davis Trent of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, he was 30 years old.

Ryan has faced many challenges throughout his lifetime that caused him much sickness and pain. Through them all, he remained a strong and courageous young man. His mental and physical disabilities never prevented him from being a happy and loving son, brother, nephew cousin, and friend.

There will forever be a place in the hearts of all who knew him that nothing or no one else can fill. Heaven is a much sweeter place because Ryan is there. Our loss Is Heaven’s gain. “We’ll love you FOREVER!”

Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Elmer and Pauline Trent; maternal grandparents, Joe and Betty Lou Redmon; and uncle, Eddie Redmon.

Survived by parents, Mike and Annette Trent; brothers, Steven (Alicia) Trent and Nathan (Kelley) Trent; nephew, Luke Trent; niece, Ellie Trent; numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and faithful furry companion, Maggie.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (visitation 12 Noon – 4 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road conducted by P. R. Anderson. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Art Helps Cancer, P.O. Box 441, Nolensville, TN 37135

Big Rock Baptist Church Youth Group, P.O. Box 125, Big Rock, TN 37023

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/