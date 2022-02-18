OBITUARY: Ruth Tomlin

Ruth Tomlin, age 86, of Franklin, TN passed away on February 14, 2022.

She was a member of Cross Keys Baptist church. Employed with Service Merchandise for 8 years, Lasko shipping department for 10 years, and also worked as a clerk at HG Hills.

Preceded in death by parents, Odie & Dorothy Veach, husband, Milton Pete “Junebug” Tomlin, Jr., twin sister, Ruby Taylor; brother, Odie Veach, Jr.

Survived by son, Jeffrey (Cindy) Brown; Godchild, Cristina Hutchings; nieces and nephews, Lisa Veach, Suzi Wilson, Chuck, Tommy, Daygo, Michael Wilson, and many more that she loved dearly. A

funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Jim Taylor will be officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

