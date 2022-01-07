OBITUARY: Ruth (McDonald) Raymond

Mrs. Ada Ruth Raymond, 103 of Spring Hill, passed peacefully on Dec. 31, 2021 at Traditions of Spring Hill.

Ruth was born in the closing months of World War I on March 28, 1918 in Jersey City, NJ. She was the daughter of the late William McDonald and Ada Pearl Beekman McDonald, and a registered nurse.

Following a private time together in Spring Hill, Mrs. Raymond was conveyed to Fort Pierce, FL where she was laid to rest in the Veteran’s Field of Honor of Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, beside her husband: Chester A. Raymond, who preceded her in 1996.