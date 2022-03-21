OBITUARY: Ruth Mattie Bell (King) Sabedra

Mrs. Ruth Mattie Bell (King) Sabedra of Franklin, Tennessee entered into rest on Saturday, March 19, 2022, she was 76 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Avie Harris; husband, Mark Sabedra, and daughter, Tammy Bell Sabedra.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Polo Sabedra and Ricky Lynn King; sisters, Juanita (Stuart) Harris, Gary Dale Holt, and Judy (Eddie Anglin) Dean; brother-in-law, Isaac (Andrea) Sabedra; sister-in-law, Betty (Eddie) Gonzales; grandchildren, Alora King and Dillon Nalls.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with J J King officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

