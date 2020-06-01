



Ruth Mary Cassel Phelps passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 99 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was one week shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in 1920 in Lindenwood, Illinois where she enjoyed a childhood with parents William Wayne and Maida Frances Cassel and her siblings, Billy, Leo, and Marian.

She graduated from Rochelle Township High School and attended Illinois State University. She married Harvey John Phelps, Jr. in February 1941. She is survived by two children, Harvey John Phelps III (Sharon) of Gainesville, Georgia, and Leah Frances Phelps Hoskins of Brentwood. Her grandchildren are Cynthia Lynn Phelps of San Antonio, Tracy Renee Phelps of Atlanta, Lida Cassel VanOrman of Nashville, and Robert Ryland Hoskins of Brentwood.

She will be buried in the Memory Garden of Faith Presbyterian Church in Sun City, Arizona, alongside her husband.

