OBITUARY: Ruth Marian Wilcox

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Ruth Marian Wilcox

Ruth Marian Wilcox, age 99 of Franklin, TN passed away March 16, 2021.

Originally from Saginaw, MI, she enjoyed golf, playing cards, traveling and summers on the lake. She was a long-time member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Saginaw, MI.

Preceded in death by, her parents, Herman “Sam” and Martha Erpenstein Dreist, husband, Adelbert N. Wilcox (married Oct. 27, 1945); brother, William Dreist; sisters, Edna Dreist and Helen Dreist.

Survived by sons, Steve (Susie) Wilcox, David (Kathy) Wilcox; grandchildren, Audrey (Matt Shelton) Wilcox, Paul (Jesse) Wilcox, Aric (Holly) Wilcox and Sarah (Drew) Mucci; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Alive Hospice for the care they provided.

A service will be conducted at a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Saginaw, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, Saginaw, MI. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here