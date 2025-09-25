OBITUARY: Ruth Helen Gower

With great sadness, we announce that Ruth Helen Meadows Gower, of Nolensville, TN, passed away at the age of 92. She is now reunited with her husband of 72 years, Morris Gower, whom she missed dearly every day for the past three years.

Ruth was a devout Christian and a member of Hillcrest Methodist Church. She loved God and her family with great passion and treasured every moment spent with those she loved. She was a dedicated employee of South Central Bell where she was a valued and devoted employee. A talented stitcher, quilter, and crocheter, Ruth created many handmade treasures that will be cherished by her family and friends for generations to come.

She is survived by her daughters, Pam Lifsey (John) and Joan Reese (Steve); grandchildren, Stephanie Riddle (Bill), Emily Spencer (Michael), Eric Lifsey (Beth), Jason Campbell, Jeremy Campbell (Julie), and Katie Reese (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Blakely (Keith), Will Fort, Hayden (Sydney), Hannah, Paxton, Walker, Justin (Tiana), Makenzie, and Brylee; and great-great-grandchildren, Henry Fort, Nora Ruth, Zoey Caroline, Mya, Nia, Joi, and Titan.

Visitation will be held at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. & Friday, September 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life service at 2:00 by Reverend Joe Coleman. The burial will follow at Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her Grandsons and Great-Grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a Hospice or a charity of your desire would be appreciated.