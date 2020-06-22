



Ruth H. Bellar – Age 96 of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020.

Ruth was a member of Brentwood Hills Church, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister who loved her family deeply. She kept her wit until the end and she brought joy wherever she went. She was a sweet Christian lady who was loved by all who knew her.

Her life exemplified Proverbs 31 as a virtuous woman. A special thank you to the best caregivers ever who not only cared for her but loved her.

Preceded in death by her husband, Frank K. Bellar; son, Stan Bellar; son-in-law, Gary Gatten; & parents, Chester & Zelma Huffines.

Survived by daughter, Jan Gatten; granddaughter, Tia (Bill) Charles; siblings, Katie Ashworth and Bruce Huffines; great goddaughter, Frances Fitzgerald; many nieces, nephews & extended family.

Private graveside services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Morning Star Sanctuary Mentoring Program, 4555 Trousdale Dr., Nashville, TN 37204. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.



