OBITUARY: Ruth Forrest Green

Ruth Lois Forrest Green, age 81, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2025, at her residence in Nashville. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Robert Forrest and the late Ida Jennette Forrest.

She retired from Lasko after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening and listening to blues music. She treasured the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and dearly loved her “fur babies”.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Lois Harris; sisters, Lena Fitz, Annie Martin, Dorothy Beard, and Mary Forrest; nephew, Robert Martin; fur baby, “Taco”.

She is survived by her son, Eric Burgett; daughter, Donna Featherston; sister, Betty Hargrove; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; fur babies, “Sweet Pea” and “Kacy”.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Kenneth Tatum officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Friday from 3-7 PM and on Saturday after 10 AM at the funeral home.