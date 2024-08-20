OBITUARY: Ruth F. Walker

Ruth F. Walker, age 99 ½ of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband of 71 years, Edward T. “Ed” Walker, Jr.; and daughter, Dr. Dellmar Walker.

Survived by sons, Eddie (Sudie) Walker and Tim (Margie) Walker; grandchildren, Heather (Ken) Patton, Chris (Leah) Walker, Lori (Grant) Zanini and David (Kelli) Walker; & 10 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was the fourth of five children born to John and Lula Farmer, raised in modest surroundings in Pleasant View, Tennessee. She attended a one room school house throughout elementary school. She played basketball for four years at Cheatham County High School and continued her playing days with General Shoe Company [Genesco] during the 40’s, where she worked as a payroll clerk.

In 1947, the Genesco Shoe Team won the Southeastern AAU Regional Tournament and advanced to the National Championship Tournament in Missouri. Ruth also served as the team captain and was inducted later into the Cheatham County Sports Hall of Fame.

Ruth married Ed Walker, who grew up in Ashland City, in 1947 and they were married for 71+ wonderful years and raised three children. Following the birth of her first child, she transitioned to being a mother and homemaker working part time later selling Avon products. After her children entered college, she served the community for many years as a Red Cross volunteer at Southern Hills Hospital.

Ruth was a faithful, God-fearing woman who extended her love and kindness to everyone. She strived daily to raise her children to be strong in the faith and provided a strong close-knit family. She was a member of Brentwood Church of Christ and her hospitality was endless for countless friends and meals. Family gatherings were like a never-ending smorgasbord with laughter and stories galore in the dining room.

She loved to travel with her husband around the U.S. and Canada sightseeing and camping in the many national parks. During these extended trips, she relished the opportunity to visit with various preachers being supported by the Brentwood congregation.

Ruth also enjoyed some great times camping and fishing with her grandchildren during spring and fall breaks during their high school and college years. She showed them her competitive spirit during their “fishing tournaments” and as they played games of Rook and Rummy. But above all, she provided them (as well as other family members) wise counsel and showed them her unconditional love and example of how to live a Christian life.

Funeral services will be conducted by Tim Hill on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will serve as Pallbearers.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2024, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 21, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

