Ruth Evelyn “Granny J” Jefferson Fultz, age 84, of Columbia, TN passed away April 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was a longtime bookkeeper at Harpeth National Bank, Williamson County Bank and Bank of America in Franklin. She was also Vice President at Harpeth National Bank.

Preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Otto and Nannie Pearl Henson Layne; first husband, Walter Lee “Buddy” Jefferson; and her infant child. Survived by husband, Jim Fultz; sons, Michael Lee (Angela) Jefferson, Richard (Janie) Jefferson and Timothy Jefferson; daughters, Dorothy (Allen) Scott and Carol (Terry) Edwards; sister, Shirley (Johnny) Cochran; ten grandchildren; and nineteen great grandchildren.

A private family viewing will take place at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with a private family graveside service at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin. Pastor J.C. Christian will officiate. Family will serve as pallbearers. Memorial donations may be made to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody Street, #206, Nashville, TN 37210.