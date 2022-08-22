OBITUARY: Ruth Elizabeth Maupin Watkins Sykes

Ruth Elizabeth Maupin Watkins Sykes, age 98, of Franklin, TN passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Franklin, TN.

Ruth was born in Williamson County and was the daughter of the late Thomas Maupin and Florence Anderson Maupin.

She was a Homemaker and was self employed in the cleaning business. She had a love for sewing, quilting, crocheting, canning vegetables, and cooking. Ruth was a very talented seamstress and was always making clothing for herself, her children, and other family members. She was always helping take care of her family and loved all of them dearly. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Watkins, son-in-law, Charles Woodside, brothers, Prentiss Maupin, Wiley Maupin, L.T. Maupin, Jessie Maupin, sisters, Johnnie Watkins, Bessie Harper, and Adora Poteete.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Woodside, sons, Roy (Ernestine) Watkins, Tandy (Helen) Watkins, grandchildren, Steve (Jennie) Watkins, Debbie Cameron, Rebecca Peterson, Casey Woodside, great-grandchildren, Timmie Cameron, Lydia Cameron, Seth Peterson, and Alexandria Peterson

Services will be conducted at 12 Noon on Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation hours will be from 10:00 AM Until 12:00 Noon on Tuesday prior to the service. Burial to follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers are Harry Maupin, Ronnie Maupin, Casey Woodside, Timmie Cameron, Seth Peterson, Steve Watkins, Joe Ashworth.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1661123401203451

