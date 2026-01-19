OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Williams

Ruth Ann Williams, age 93, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on January 13, 2026, surrounded by her children. She was born January 15, 1932 in Ashland, KY to the late Arthur Freeman McRae and Queen Victoria Davis McRae.

Ann was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother whose life was centered on family. She was affectionately known by the nickname “Sugar,” a name she earned because her home was always filled with candy dishes and sweet treats.

She was proud of her family heritage and was the great-niece of Confederate war hero Sam Davis, a connection she held with deep respect for history and family legacy.

Ruth Ann dedicated many years of service to CPS, from which she retired in 1982. After retirement, she continued to be a steady and comforting presence for her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, granddaughter, Buffy Allred and by Robert Wade Williams Sr.. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Mike) Parkinson, Vickie Pewitt Denney, Robert (Tammy) Williams, Jr., Janice (Terry) Barnes, and Alice Burgoyne; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3PM Sunday, January 18, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mont Pewitt, Michael Burgoyne, Cody Barnes, Rob Williams, Dylan Williams, Keith McDowell and Blaine Fly. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Parkinson, Terry Barnes, Ronnie Simmons, Baird Harris, David Pewitt, and Brandon Parkinson. Visitation will be 1:00PM-3:00PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alive Hospice – Nashville or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Source: Williamson Memorial​​

