OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Daniels

Mrs. Ruth Ann Daniels, age 72, wife of Jimmy Daniels, and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Richardson officiating. Entombment will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A native of Maury County, Ruth was born on October 25, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Johnnie Edward Pollock and the late Florence Ruth Webb Pollock. She was a 1967 graduate of Culleoka High School and married Jimmy Clyde Daniels on February 14, 1970. She worked forty years as an underwriter for Farm Bureau. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and was a great cook. In her younger years, she often enjoyed drag racing, but most recently loved riding around in her red Miata convertible. Above all, she loved her family, and spoiling her grandsons. Ruth was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Martianne Daniels (Jeremy) Oden of Spring Hill; daughter in law, Jenna Daniels of Columbia; brother, Ronnie (Connie) Pollock of Lewisburg; sister, Cathey Underwood of Murfreesboro; grandchildren: Zack Kindred, Jaden Daniels, Preston Daniels; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chris Daniels on August 8, 2020.

Pallbearers will be: Ronnie Pollock, Steve Gandy, Jeremy Oden, Jaden Daniels, Zack Kindred, and Robert Barnette. Honorary pallbearers will include: Preston Daniels and the past and present employees of Farm Bureau.