OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Cox

Ruth A Cox, 73, of Fairview, TN, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2025. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry F Cox; her brother, Lonnie Kopuster; and her parents, Omerline and Ray Linnenbrink.

Ruth was a devoted mother to Christy, Jamie, Cheri, and Jerry, and a woman whose love knew no bounds. She cherished traveling across the United States with her children, turning every journey into a memory filled with laughter, adventure, and discovery. Her love for ballroom dancing was more than a hobby—it reflected her grace, joy, and passion for life, which she shared with family and friends alike.

Selfless, loving, and caring, Ruth touched the lives of everyone she met. She was always ready to offer a helping hand or a listening ear. Her kindness and generosity left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Ruth’s spirit will live on through her children and the countless lives she touched. She will be remembered not only for the adventures she shared but for the love she gave so freely.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 16th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Nashville, TN. On Friday, October 17th, visitation will begin at 12:30 PM, with the service at 1:30 PM at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Interment will be private, respectfully, with family at a later date.