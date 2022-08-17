OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Adkins

Ruth Ann Adkins of Williamson County, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, she was 85 years old.

She was born in Russell, KY to the late William “Bill” & Mary Casto.

Whether you knew her as Ruthie, Mamaw, Mema or her most important name “Mom” you loved her and the insurmountable amount of joy she brought to everyone she met. A true animal lover that made sure not a single one of God’s creatures went without food or water.

She was strong, spunky, sharp and proud. Her true pride and joy though were her boys Kevin “Kebo”, Billy Ray “Bo”, and Michael “Mick” three incredible men that she cherished in every way. The farm where she resided was her happy place and riding her side by side on the land was her daily dose of enjoyment.

She loved the sunsets, the birds, plants and nature. Her precious Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren brought her an abundance of happiness and helped her master texting, FaceTime and social media – a true accomplishment at 85.

Music was her passion and as a self-taught musician, Ruthie could make a piano come to life with her ragtime style. She was witty, she was quick, and had a sense of humor that never failed right down to her last days.

An adored Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Ruthie taught us all the pure definition of love.

Ruth is preceded in death by her brother, Clayton Casto; sister, Carolyn Casto; husband, Cletis Adkins; daughter-in-law, Jami Cyrus.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin Lynn Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Michael “Mick” (Ellen) Adkins, step-daughter, Sharon Adkins Crager; grandchildren, Leslie Cyrus, Ronnie (Elizabeth) Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Cody Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Braison (Stella) Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Brent (Crystal) Adkins, Shelby Russell and Kelly Adkins Vance; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Alex, Bear, Brayden, Bryson, Liam and her dearest friend Rose.

A private graveside service has been held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross. All gifts in Ruth “Ruthie” Ann Adkins name will go to support Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster relief. Donations can be made via the link, https://www.redcross.org/flatwoodsproduction or for donors wanting to make a memorial gift by mail. Mail gift to: American Red Cross, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203. Include a note: Donation for Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster Relief in memory of Ruth “Ruthie” Ann Adkins.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

