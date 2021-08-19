OBITUARY: Ruth Amanda Davis

By
Williamson Source
-

Ruth Amanda Davis, 97, died peacefully In Nashville, Tennessee, on August 16, 2021, in the presence of her loving family. A resident of Franklin, Tennessee, since 1991. Mrs. Davis is survived by her two sons, Dave Davis, 68, of Sag Harbor, New York, and Dr. Tom Davis (Kathy), 63, of Nashville. A third son, Richard Davis (Elizabeth Zaring), of Wellston, Ohio, died in 2011. Her late husband, Dr. Richard Davis, died in Franklin in 1992, and her sister, Mary Booras, of Waco, Texas, died in 2018.

She is also survived by four grandchildren: Camille Basboyaci (Ilker) of New York City, Andy Davis (Aisha Arroyo) of Woburn, Massachusetts, Grace Akbari (Austin) of Nashville, and Carter Davis of Logan, Utah.

A great grandchild, Archer Akbari, was born the week before Mrs. Davis died.

Ruth Davis was born in Malone, Florida, to Nancy and George Booras, where George ran a diner after coming to the United States from Greece through Ellis Island in 1914.

For many years later he worked at The Grille diner in Auburn, Alabama, a well-known landmark of Auburn University, where Ruth graduated in 1946. Ruth also helped out at the diner, where she met her future husband, Richard Davis of Kennedy, Alabama, a ROTC student at Auburn. They were married when he returned from Naval service in the Pacific during WWII.

Ruth and Richard Davis spent most of their young adult life in Wooster, Ohio, where the then Dr. Davis worked at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, beginning as a research scientist and retiring in 1979 as the assistant director. All three of their sons were born in Wooster and graduated from Wooster High School.
Dr. and Mrs. Davis spent the last ten years of his career at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi, supervising the agricultural schools, before the couple moved to Franklin.

Ruth Davis was a loving wife and mother, doting grandmother, and proud great grandmother. She loved Christmas, fireworks, little dogs, and all the neighborhood children in Dallas Downs. She will be missed by all.

