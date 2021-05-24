OBITUARY: Russell Wayne Bailey

Russell Wayne Bailey, age 81 of Spring Hill, TN passed away May 21, 2021.

He was born in Maury County, TN to the late Russell & Nina Bailey. Russell was a 1958 graduate of Spring Hill High School. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Spring Hill.

Russell is preceded in death by his brother, James Harold Bailey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Betty Crowe Bailey; sons, Michael (Barbara) Bailey, Gary (Gwen) Bailey and Glenn (Vinissa) Bailey; daughters, Melissa Edwards and Glenda (Jerry) Olive; brothers, Marvin (Sharon) Bailey and Joe Frank Bailey; sisters, Janice (Danny) Moser, Linda Bland and Debbie Tomlin; grandchildren, Brandon, Chad, Austin, Anna, Rebecca, Rachel, Kevin, Chris, Dustin, Cassandra and Kristin; thirteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, John Boyle officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Matthew Baker, Monty Bland, Chance Shrum, Brian Bailey, Brandon Bailey, John Moser and Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kristin Olive. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Fraser, Billy Crowe and Bobby Turner.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 5-7PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com