OBITUARY: Ruel Oquindo

Ruel Vasquez Oquindo, aged 57, passed away on March 18, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. He was a resident of Brentwood, Tennessee and was an alumnus of Don Bosco Technical Institute in Mandaluyong, Philippines. Ruel was a kind and gentle man who was deeply loved by his whole family.

Ruel loved music – especially 80’s British pop-punk – and was an excellent drummer. In his youth, he played with a band in the Philippines and taught himself how to play keyboard in his spare time. He loved photography and was an active member of the Brentwood Photography Group for several years. An avid audio engineering enthusiast, he volunteered at both Brentwood Middle School and Brentwood High School in the drama department to support his daughter, Erin.

He was an award-winning web designer, and developed a nationally utilized database along with front end registration flows and UI. He also had a love of electronics and audio electronics development. He designed and built audio preamps as the owner and founder of FiveFish Studios, and received high acclaim for his work, particularly in European audio mixing spaces.

Even though he was a quiet-natured man, Ruel had a vibrant social life online. He nurtured his online presence and his ability to teach through online forums, his popular Instagram account @owel.codes, and the Facebook group Subtle Filipino Traits, of which he was a moderator and active contributor. He was loved like a father and mentor in these groups.

His talents were endless. Ruel was one of a kind. He will be greatly missed.

Ruel is preceded in death by his father, Jose Reyes Oquindo.

Ruel is survived by his wife, Robin White Oquindo, mother, Filomena Vasquez Oquindo, younger sister Roceliza Oquindo Devost (Patrick), daughter Erin Oquindo Lavender (Nathan), stepsons Josiah Bradford Garton (Sarah) and Thomas Jefferson Garton (Emma), and granddaughters Bonnie Lynne Garton and Sophia Vivian Garton.

A funeral service will be held on March 25th, 2025 at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home. Visitation hours 11:30AM – 1:30PM, service 1:30PM, graveside 2:30PM.